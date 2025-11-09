Iran never turned away from diplomatic engagement: Deputy FM

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of the Center for Political and International Studies (CPIS) made the comments while addressing a conference at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) in Japan.

Referring to the unprovoked war of aggression against Iran in June, he said the international community should not ignore the aggressive and terrorist acts of the Israeli regime, which were carried out in coordination with the United States, in the midst of negotiations, under the false pretense of diplomacy.

The senior diplomat added that Iran’s enemies cannot accomplish through political means what they failed to achieve through aggression.

The head of the CPIS emphasized that Iran’s defense apparatus and the unprecedented unity of the Iranian people not only foiled the plots of the enemies but invalidated all the flawed narratives being promoted for decades.

“Iran’s enemies cannot accomplish through political means what they failed to achieve through aggression,” he noted in reference to excessive demands of the US and Western governments over the hype created by Israel on Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Rejecting foreign pressure and diktat, Khatibzadeh said Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has comprehensively outlined the frameworks under which the country will never surrender to the enemies. “We have never turned away from diplomacy, and it is not us who need to prove good intentions,” he added.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Deputy Foreign Minister criticized the three European countries –Britain, France, and Germany - for activating the so-called snapback mechanism, calling it a serious mistake from a legal, political, and strategic perspective.

He concluded by saying that the world governments must overcome hegemony and bullying in international relations through cooperation in multilateral frameworks.

Khatibzadeh and the accompanying delegation have met and held talks with heads of prominent Japanese think tanks, including the Japan Institute for Energy Economics (JIME), the Japan Institute for Middle East Studies (MEIJ), the JETRO Institute for Developing Economies (IDE), the Institute for Geoeconomics (IOG), and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF), and participated in joint roundtables with researchers.

MNA/IRN