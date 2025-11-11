US sends contradictory messages on nuclear talks: Khatibzadeh

Speaking in a meeting at 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate 2025 on Tuesday, he emphasized that the US government is sending contradictory messages to Iran via third countries.

Reuters reported that Khatibzadeh also said that Iran is willing to reach a "peaceful nuclear agreement," but will not compromise on national security issues.

He emphasized Tehran's stance that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons and said that Iran is proud of its nuclear program based on its domestic capability.

Iran engaged in five rounds of nuclear talks with the US prior to a 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, which Washington joined by striking key Iranian nuclear sites.

Despite Iran's active participation in the indirect diplomatic process with the administration of US President Donald Trump to reach a negotiated solution for restricting Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions, the country faced the US betrayal of diplomacy through its support for the Zionist regime's aggressive attack on Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

These attacks began on June 13 [Khordad 23] amidst indirect Tehran-Washington talks brokered by Oman, and ended with a ceasefire on June 24 [Tir 3].

The US President, who has admitted responsibility for this attack on Iran, claims Iran's willingness to reach an agreement with Washington.

This is despite the fact that, according to Esmaeil Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, "Americans say they want to agree, but in reality, they do not, and they take no practical steps toward an agreement; they do the reverse."

He emphasized: "They have shown in practice that they have no goodwill or seriousness in this regard."

The US President, who directly participated in the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran by bombing Iran's nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow on June 22 [Tir 1], claims that Iran's nuclear program was destroyed in these attacks and has exaggeratedly called for zero enrichment in Iran.

This is while Iran insists on its right to peaceful nuclear energy and a level of enrichment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) agreement.

Khatibzadeh also said at the debate that Tehran wants to move toward improving relations with neighboring countries in the region.

