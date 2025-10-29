  1. Politics
Iran backs Eurasian Security Charter initiative

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh voiced Tehran’s support for the proposed Eurasian Security Charter during his address at the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Belarus.

In his Tuesday speech, Khatibzadeh underlined the evolving international landscape and the challenges confronting the global order, including major powers’ aggression against the principles of international law. He warned against the growing militarization of global affairs and urged greater attention to building strategic partnerships within the region.

Khatibzadeh, who also heads the Center for Political and International Studies at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in the two-day conference attended by about 200 delegates from 40 countries.

The event, hosted by Belarus’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also includes representatives from seven international and regional organizations.

Among the notable speakers at the opening session were the foreign ministers of Russia, Hungary, and North Korea, along with the secretary-generals of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as senior officials from other regional and Eurasian institutions.

