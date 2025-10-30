Belarus says determined to deepen relations with Iran

According to the Iranian Embassy in Belarus, Ryzhenkov made the remarks during a meeting with Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Center for Political and International Studies of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday.

He said the upcoming visit of Iran’s foreign minister to Minsk, the planned trip of the Belarusian president to Tehran, and the completion of several joint projects in the fields of transportation and connectivity were among the key items on the two countries’ agenda.

Khatibzadeh, who was in Minsk to attend the Eurasian Security International Conference, underlined Iran’s determination to develop comprehensive relations with Belarus and remove any existing obstacles.

He expressed hope that the upcoming meeting of the Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Commission in Tehran, along with the exchange of high-level delegations and the signing of a strategic partnership agreement, would further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

In a separate meeting, Khatibzadeh also held talks with Oleg Makarov, head of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies.

The two sides discussed bilateral ties, regional and international developments, and possible areas of collaboration, stressing the need for regular expert-level meetings between their respective research centers.

MNA/IRN