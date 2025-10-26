Iran, Russia think tanks hold forum to strengthen elite Coop.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Head of Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), and Konstantin Zatulin, Head of Russia’s Institute of the CIS, opened the session by highlighting the significance of deepening Iran-Russia relations under the framework of the comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement between the two nations.

Both sides stressed that strengthening intellectual and academic exchanges between Iranian and Russian elites is key to fostering a deeper understanding of each country’s capacities and shared interests.

During the meeting, Khatibzadeh presented an analysis of the current international and regional developments and outlined the requirements for enhanced cooperation between Iran, Russia, and the Global South under the present global circumstances.

Experts from both sides also exchanged views on a wide range of issues concerning bilateral, regional, and international cooperation.

Khatibzadeh, who traveled to Moscow on a pre-scheduled visit to sign several cooperation documents, had earlier visited the Institute of Scientific Information for Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences, where he signed a memorandum of understanding between the two research centers.

MNA/6634209