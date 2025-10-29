Iran, Belarus emphasize expanding bilateral relations

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh in his visit to Minsk met and held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Maxim Vladimirovich Ryzhenkov on Wednesday.

During the talks, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Khatibzadeh, who also heads the Center for Political and International Studies at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in the two-day conference attended by about 200 delegates from 40 countries.

Khatibzadeh stressed the importance of dialogue forums, such as the Eurasian Security Conference, within the framework of the current geopolitical turmoil.

The two diplomats also stressed the convergence of positions of Minsk and Tehran on key aspects of the Eurasian multilateral agenda.

In addition, Khatibzadeh and Ryzhenkov emphasized the constructive nature of their engagement in international arenas and expressed their shared interest in facilitating exchanges between their foreign policy think tanks.

