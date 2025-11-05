Maduro hails UN Rights chief's rebuke of US violations

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro welcomed recent remarks by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who condemned US military operations in the Caribbean and Pacific as violations of international law. Maduro described Turk's position as "a step forward" in the global defense of justice and sovereignty, a report by the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen English website reported.

During the 96th broadcast of his show Con Maduro +, the Venezuelan leader said, "Volker Türk, whom we have often criticized, has made a fair and fortunate statement," adding that the UN official "denounced that the US operations in the Caribbean and the Pacific constitute violations of international law and extrajudicial executions." The president added, "The High Commissioner has put the dots on the i's, and that is an important step in defending international law."

Maduro continued, "A man who defends human rights and denounces crimes like these is worth listening to and engaging in dialogue with."

In recent days, Turk condemned the attacks carried out by US forces against small boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, which reportedly caused dozens of deaths, many of them civilians. He described the strikes as "unacceptable" and noted that "the US must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats."

Turk stressed that "no state can exercise lethal force outside its borders with impunity," urging Washington to "respect international norms" and calling for "prompt, independent, and transparent investigations" into the incidents, according to France 24 and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Venezuelan government responded by publicly thanking the UN official, noting that Caracas has long condemned such US actions in various international forums. The government noted that these operations often involve the "destruction of civilian vessels under the pretext of anti-narcotics efforts."

In his televised address, Maduro stressed that "the sovereignty of the Caribbean cannot be violated by foreign powers," asserting that Turk's statement "opens a door for dialogue within the framework of respect for the peoples of the Global South" and represents "a sign of balance within the multilateral system."

He reaffirmed Venezuela's commitment to continue reporting what he described as "crimes committed by imperialism in Caribbean waters and anywhere in the world" before the United Nations and other international organizations. Maduro concluded by reiterating his government's dedication to "peace, respect for international law, and regional cooperation."

