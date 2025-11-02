Russia condemns US provocations in Caribbean

The Russian side resolutely condemns the use of excessive military force by the United States in the Caribbean under the pretext of combating drug trafficking, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated in connection with the escalation of relations between the United States and Venezuela.

"We resolutely condemn the use of excessive military force in carrying out anti-drug tasks," she emphasized, TASS reported.

"We confirm our firm support for the leadership of Venezuela in protecting national sovereignty. We advocate for maintaining the Latin America and Caribbean region as a zone of peace. Steps are needed to de-escalate the situation and facilitate the resolution of existing problems in a constructive manner, with respect for international legal norms," Zakharova noted.

The diplomat stressed that such actions violate "both domestic US legislation (article I, section 8 of the US Constitution) and norms of international law, in particular article 2(4) of the UN Charter, articles 18-22 of the Charter of the Organization of American States, and article 88 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea." "This is acknowledged by both representatives of a number of countries and international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk," she added.

Zakharova noted that bilateral relations between Moscow and Caracas are developing progressively in the spirit of strategic partnership, are not subject to fluctuations in external conditions and cover areas of mut

