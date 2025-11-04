  1. Politics
Maduro advances in military coop. with Russia amid US threats

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – The Venezuelan president stated that Caracas and Moscow relationship "will continue" despite the increasing deployment of US warships in waters near the South American nation and the "threats" coming from the United States.

During his weekly program 'Con Maduro +', broadcasted on the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the president highlighted that his government maintains "daily and permanent communication" with Vladimir Putin's government on "many developing issues," including the military sphere, EI Mundo America reported.

Maduro praised the nature of the bilateral relationship, stating that Russia, as a global power, is capable of establishing ties of equality, respect, and cooperation with countries like Venezuela. He emphasized that the relationship is "exemplary" because the Russians, led by President Putin, have built a model based on respect for international law and cooperation for mutual development, without "imperialistic ambitions."

The partnership with the Eurasian giant extends beyond the military sector, also advancing in key areas such as industry, science, technology, economy, finance, and tourism. The governments of Venezuela and Russia have signed numerous agreements covering trade, energy, education, military affairs, combating drug trafficking, and security, including an intelligence and counterintelligence pact. In fact, Russia and Venezuela signed a strategic partnership agreement last May during Maduro's visit to Moscow.

