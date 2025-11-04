Araghchi blasts granting Nobel peace prize to a warmonger

"To many around the world, the Nobel Prize lost the credibility it's meant to bestow long ago. The reason for this collapse is how the award has consistently been deployed as a tool to go after non-Western governments deemed "adversarial" to Western interests, Araghchi wrote in a post on his X account.

"The awarding of the PEACE prize this year to an individual agitating for WAR against her own country while hailing perpetrators of GENOCIDE & WAR CRIMES in Palestine has vastly expanded that notion," added the top Iranian diplomat.

MNA