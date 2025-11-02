Israeli army kills 68,865 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has reached 170,670.

The bodies of seven martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital, three of whom have been pulled out from under the rubble, the report added.

Three people have recently been martyred. One person also died due to the severity of his injuries. Six people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

