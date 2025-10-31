Palestinian teenager killed during Israeli raid in Silwad

Troops used live rounds, tear gas and sound grenades, the Wafa news agency reported.

In Nablus governorate, Israeli forces arrested two men, Moamen al-Tawil in Nablus city, and Salim Ahmed Dawood Abu Sanoubar in the village of Qiblan. Troops also stormed the New Askar refugee camp east of Nablus amid heavy tear gas fire.

Near Jenin, Kafr Dan residents reported raids and detentions, including of Fadi Mar’i and several young men.

In Ramallah, settlers set fire to two Palestinian-owned vehicles in Burqa, and Israeli forces arrested 18-year-old Mohammad Yousef Ma’tan during a separate raid.

MNA