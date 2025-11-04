Gaza death toll has risen to 68,872 since Oct. 7

The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli genocide in October 2023 has risen to 68,872, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday. At least 170,677 others have been wounded.

Four bodies, including one that was recovered from under the rubble and three that were recently killed, were brought to hospitals in Gaza over the past day, Middle East Eye reported.

Since the ceasefire went into effect on 11 October, at least 240 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and a further 607 wounded.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip, the report added.

