New Israeli aggression claims lives of 2 Lebanese in south

Al-Manar TV English website reported that an Israeli attack on Al-Bayyad town, South Lebanon, left two martyrs.

The Al-Manar cited a report by its reporter saying that the Israeli drone attack targeted Al-Bayyad village in Tyre county, South Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Beirut, the Zionist regime targets various areas of Lebanon almost each day. These attacks come while the Lebanese government has done nothing to counter these attacks and is seeking to disarm the resistance movement Hezbollah, who protected the tiny nations for more than two decades.

MNA