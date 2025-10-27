Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone

“Yesterday, an Israeli military intelligence-gathering drone was downed in the area of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon during a routine intelligence-gathering activity in the area,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on X.

“An initial inquiry suggests that UNIFIL forces stationed nearby deliberately fired at the drone and downed it. The drone’s activity did not pose a threat to UNIFIL forces.”

Following the shooting of the drone, the military dropped a grenade toward the area where the UAV fell.

On Sunday, UNIFIL said an Israeli drone flew over its patrol in an “aggressive manner”.

“The peacekeepers applied necessary defensive countermeasures to neutralize the drone,” it said in a statement.

The incident “shows disregard for safety and security of the peacekeepers implementing Security Council mandated tasks in southern Lebanon”, it said.

UNIFIL later said another Israeli drone came close to its patrol operating near Kfar Kila and dropped a grenade.

“Moments later, an Israeli tank fired a shot towards the peacekeepers. Fortunately, no injury or damage was caused to the UNIFIL peacekeepers and assets,” the statement added.

MNA