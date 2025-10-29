Lebanon’s prime minister calls for end to Israeli attacks

Salam made the remarks during a meeting with Morgan Ortagus, US Deputy Special Envoy to Lebanon.

He emphasized that the primary goal of any negotiations should be the enforcement of a ceasefire, halting Israeli attacks, and ensuring the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory.

Salam also highlighted that the process should include securing the release of Lebanese prisoners. He further noted that achieving stability in southern Lebanon depends on international support for reconstruction efforts in the affected areas.

Earlier, Ortagus had met with other Lebanese officials, including the country’s president, to discuss the ongoing tensions and diplomatic measures.

