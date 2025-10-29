  1. Politics
In meeting with US official;

Lebanon’s prime minister calls for end to Israeli attacks

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, has urged the cessation of Israeli aggressions against his country, stressing that any negotiations should focus on implementing a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Salam made the remarks during a meeting with Morgan Ortagus, US Deputy Special Envoy to Lebanon.

He emphasized that the primary goal of any negotiations should be the enforcement of a ceasefire, halting Israeli attacks, and ensuring the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory.

Salam also highlighted that the process should include securing the release of Lebanese prisoners. He further noted that achieving stability in southern Lebanon depends on international support for reconstruction efforts in the affected areas.

Earlier, Ortagus had met with other Lebanese officials, including the country’s president, to discuss the ongoing tensions and diplomatic measures.

