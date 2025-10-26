Israeli drone crashes in Lebanon

The media reported the crash of an Israeli drone in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon, according to Elnashra.

Stating that the drone crashed due to a technical malfunction, the media reported that another Israeli drone targeted and destroyed the drone's wreckage.

At the same time, the media reported the continuation of Israeli regime's drone attacks on Lebanon and announced that Al-Hafir area west of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon was targeted.

The Lebanese News Agency reported that one person was killed and two others were injured in the attack.

The media reported that a number of people were injured in a drone attack by the Israeli regime on west of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.

MNA