  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 26, 2025, 8:56 PM

Israeli drone crashes in Lebanon

Israeli drone crashes in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Local media in Lebanon on Sunday reported the crash of an Israeli drone in eastern Lebanon and destruction of its wreckage by another Israeli army drone.

The media reported the crash of an Israeli drone in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon, according to Elnashra.  

Stating that the drone crashed due to a technical malfunction, the media reported that another Israeli drone targeted and destroyed the drone's wreckage.

At the same time, the media reported the continuation of Israeli regime's drone attacks on Lebanon and announced that Al-Hafir area west of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon was targeted.

The Lebanese News Agency reported that one person was killed and two others were injured in the attack.

The media reported that a number of people were injured in a drone attack by the Israeli regime on west of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.

MNA

News ID 238111

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News