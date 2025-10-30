Lebanon’s Hezbollah denounces Israeli incursion in Blida

Tensions flared along Lebanon’s southern border early Thursday, following what both the Lebanese army and Hezbollah described as a “grave and criminal act” carried out by ‘Israeli’ forces in the border town of Blida.

Both parties issued strongly worded statements condemning the incident, which they said involved an ‘Israeli’ ground incursion into Lebanese territory, the statement added.

Hezbollah accused ‘Israeli’ forces of executing a municipal employee, while the Lebanese army urged the international monitoring committee to take immediate action to stop Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

The Zionist regime continues its series of heinous crimes on Lebanese soil, insisting on violating Lebanon's sovereignty and insulting its citizens, the statement continued.

