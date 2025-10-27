At least 3 killed in new Israeli strikes across Lebanon

Lebanese officials initially reported that two individuals had lost their lives due to Israeli strikes on Sunday; however, they later updated the death toll following a further attack.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center at the Health Ministry reported that one person was killed in an Israeli strike on a car in the coastal border town of Naqoura of the southern Tyre district.

An aerial attack on a vehicle in Nabi Sheet village of the eastern Baalbek region resulted in another fatality.

The health ministry later said a Syrian national was among the victims after being struck in the town of al-Hafir – also in the Baalbek area. The strike resulted in the injury to another Syrian as well.

Elsewhere in Aitaroun town of the Bint Jbeil district, a man was injured when an unexploded Israeli ordnance detonated.

Hours later, the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said an Israeli drone had dropped a grenade close to one of its patrols near the southern Lebanese town of Kafr Kila on Sunday afternoon.

An Israeli tank then fired a shot, UNIFIL added, but there was no injury to its personnel or damage to its assets.

Israeli attacks were “in violation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty, and show disregard for the safety and security of the peacekeepers implementing Security Council-mandated tasks in southern Lebanon”, the UN force said in a statement published on the social media platform X.

In light of the substantial losses during 14 months of war and the inability to fulfill its military objectives in the aggression against Lebanon, Israel had no choice but to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which came into effect on November 27, 2024.

Ever since the agreement was enacted, the occupying forces have conducted numerous assaults on Lebanon, including airstrikes throughout the country, in blatant disregard of the ceasefire.

Israeli forces have also occupied five important regions in southern Lebanon, which include Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all located close to the border.

Lebanon has denounced the ongoing presence of the Israeli military as a breach of the ceasefire agreement and the predetermined schedule for withdrawal.

MNA/