Riyadh to work with Paris to end war in Gaza

On behalf of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and in partnership with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah chaired the opening session of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the United Nations General Assembly headquarters in New York.

In his address, bin Farhan stressed that the conference is convening as the Israeli occupation authorities persist in their aggressive practices, including crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, violations in the West Bank and al-Quds, and repeated attacks on the sovereignty of Arab and Islamic states, most recently the aggression against the State of Qatar. He emphasized that such actions threaten regional and global security and stability, undermine peace efforts, and reinforce the conviction that the two-state solution remains the only path to a just and lasting peace.

He commended the historic stance of President Macron in recognizing the State of Palestine, as well as the courageous positions of many other countries, and noted the broad international support for the UN General Assembly resolution adopting the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine, which was endorsed by 142 member states. This, he affirmed, reflects the will of the international community to uphold the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Concluding his speech, the foreign minister reaffirmed the Kingdom’s determination to continue working with France and all peace-supporting nations to implement the outcomes of the conference, end the war in Gaza, halt unilateral measures threatening Palestinian sovereignty, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East al-Quds as its capital. He also renewed the call for more countries to recognize the State of Palestine, stressing that such a step would significantly strengthen efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the West Asia region.

