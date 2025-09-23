Palestinian statehood legitimate right, not reward

"Let’s be clear: statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward," Guterres said at a high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue. "And denying statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere. Without two states, there will be no peace in the Middle East, and radicalism will spread around the world," he added.

The UN chief called the current situation "intolerable" and "deteriorating by the hour," stressing that the only solution is a two-state framework, TASS reported.

Guterres also renewed his call for an "immediate and permanent ceasefire," the unconditional release of all captives, and full humanitarian access. He emphasized that "nothing can justify collective punishment of the Palestinian people or any form of ethnic cleansing."

MNA/