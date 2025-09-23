  1. Politics
Ramaphosa urges UN member states to recognize Palestine

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, called on all UN member states to officially recognize Palestine during the high-level “two-state solution” conference in New York on Monday night.

Ramaphosa, whose country has led efforts to hold Israel accountable in international courts, welcomed the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

“The only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a two-state solution,” Ramaphosa said, calling for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the genocide in Gaza, and the release of all prisoners.

He emphasized that all obstacles hindering the two-state solution, including the separation barrier, must be removed. “The Israeli-Palestinian conflict must end immediately, and we must work together to achieve a just and lasting solution,” he concluded.

