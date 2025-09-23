Mahmoud Abbas calls for aid access in Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, addressed the “Two-State Solution” conference in New York, hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, calling for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli occupiers, and the release of Israeli prisoners.

Speaking via video conference after being denied in-person participation, Abbas expressed gratitude for the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, and praised the positions of Egypt and Jordan opposing the forced displacement of Palestinians.

In remarks aligned with Western positions, Abbas stated that Hamas and other armed groups must hand over their weapons to the Palestinian Authority and play no role in Gaza.

He further called for an immediate halt to settlement expansion, annexation of Palestinian lands, violence by settlers, and attacks on holy sites.

