Iranian president congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) –President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated the King, Crown Prince, and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of their National Day.

In his message to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President Pezeshkian highlighted the deep commonalities between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a strong foundation for friendship between the two Muslim nations, expressing hope for the further expansion of bilateral relations across all fields.

The President also extended his congratulations to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing optimism that joint efforts and full utilization of existing capacities would lead to enhanced cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, and cultural areas.

