Gaza urgently needs ceasefire, aid

Annalena Baerbock, former German Foreign Minister and President of the 80th UN General Assembly, emphasized the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza during the high-level “two-state solution” conference in New York.

Speaking at the event, Baerbock said the world cannot ignore the suffering of civilians, citing the attack on the car of a Gaza child, Hind Rajab, and the plight of other children.

She called for an immediate, unconditional, and lasting halt to hostilities in Gaza, urging Israel to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians and demanding that Hamas release Israeli captives. Baerbock also warned that continued settlement expansion in the West Bank and East al-Quds undermines the prospects for a political solution.

She emphasized the need to establish a sovereign, independent Palestinian state within internationally recognized borders. She also controversially called for Hamas to disband and surrender its weapons, without referencing Israeli military actions in the region.

