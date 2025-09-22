Caravan of companions of Gaza-bound aid flotilla 'Sumud'

Kavan Samoud, the vanguard of the movement of millions and billions of freedom-loving nations of the world, will march towards Gaza, which is a symbol of the occupation of humanity, and Palestine, which is a symbol of the occupation of human civilization.

The convoy of the Companions of Steadfastness has risen in Asia and is on the way to the occupied territories with specific goals such as ending the siege of Gaza, ending the occupation, and helping and rescuing the oppressed people of Gaza. This movement is entirely popular and will take shape away from the presence of governments.

The first is that it is necessary for Asian governments to accompany this convoy in order to maintain their social and popular status and provide security and other facilitative support to this convoy.

Second, we announce to all the nations of Asia, especially the nations of West Asia, that this convoy is independent and that those who have the ability to reflect the activities of this convoy or to attract financial resources to purchase products and goods in support of the convoy of the Companions of Samud (who will pass through the Suez Canal on the axis of the traveling ship and will sail to Gaza in smaller boats in one of the Mediterranean ports) can be added to this movement.

Only people can accompany this caravan who, while dreaming of freedom and having a spirit of martyrdom, can prepare themselves for any accident and hardships such as hunger, lack of health, illness, and ultimately death.

In this regard, I consider it necessary for all human beings, including the media, Asian nations, bloggers, and journalists who have the ability to invite people and attract capital and be present in this convoy to reflect the step-by-step movement of the convoy of the Companions of Steadfastness and the saving ship of Asia, to be present in this convoy.

In the end, with the help of God Almighty and the spiritual powers of the Asian nations, we will go to the sea and support the flag of "Man and humanity is alive", and in this way, we need the billions of prayers of you Asian nations.

The victory of those freedom-loving people of the world and the world belongs to all nations and peoples in the hope of God and freedom.

MNA