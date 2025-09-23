Gaza-bound ‘Sumud’ flotilla convoy nearing Greek waters

The global Sumud Flotilla, which is moving to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip, approached the border area between international waters and Greek territorial waters near the island of Crete on Tuesday.

Greek boats and ships are expected to join the flotilla near the island of Crete as it heads en masse towards Palestinian territorial waters. The flotilla is expected to reach Gaza within the next six days, Al Jazeera reported.

For the third consecutive night, unidentified drones had been spotted above the ships, an action that fleet management has described as an attempt to criminalize and undermine the fleet's humanitarian mission, the report added.

The management of “Sumud” condemned the Israeli regime's threats against the fleet and emphasized that the fleet's mission is a peaceful and humanitarian action that has the right to transport maritime aid to the Gaza Strip in accordance with the international law.

