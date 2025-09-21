Global Sumud Flotilla to leave Italy for Gaza on Wednesday

This is the largest attempt yet to break Israel’s sea blockade of Gaza since the genocide began, with the flotilla carrying tons of essential supplies. For their intention to bring food and medicine to starving people, participants have faced attacks and threats from Israeli authorities, forcing organizers to adjust plans in recent days. “As a result of these changes, and in anticipation of increasingly hostile conditions, we had to make a difficult decision to reduce the participant capacity on several vessels departing to Gaza,” the coalition stated. Among those who returned home was Belgian physician Hanne Bosselaers, who urged the world to keep its attention on both the ongoing genocide and the flotilla’s progress.

Similar calls for solidarity have resonated across Europe. In Italy, thousands demonstrated in cities including Naples and Rome, pledging to bring the country to a halt if Israel assaults or blocks the flotilla. The union federation Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) has announced a general strike for Monday, September 22, in support of the mission. The left party Potere al Popolo confirmed it will join strike activities, stating that thousands would “block the country” and, on October 4, march in Rome “to support Palestinian realities in Italy, to break Italy’s complicity with genocide, alongside the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people.”

Conscious of the threats faced by the flotilla, foreign ministers from more than a dozen countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa, issued a joint statement supportive of the initiative. They expressed "concern about the security of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civil society initiative in which citizens of their countries are participating." The statement also warned against attempts to obstruct the mission, declaring that those responsible would be held accountable for violations of international law.

