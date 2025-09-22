  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 22, 2025, 6:31 PM

Israeli Zikim crossing closure part of systematic starvation

Israeli Zikim crossing closure part of systematic starvation

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – The director general of the Government Media Office in Gaza, has slammed Israel for “perpetuating its policy of starvation” by closing the Zikim crossing and preventing the entry of aid and trucks for 10 consecutive days.

The Zikim crossing was closed on September 12, and no aid groups have been able to import supplies since, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ismail al-Thawabta stated, Al Jazeera reported. 

Al-Thawabta called it part of a “systematic starvation engineering policy”, adding that Israel has also reduced aid passing through the Karem Abu Salem crossing, known to Israelis as Kerem Shalom, and al-Karara, known to Israelis as Kissufim, which Israel also closed for several days.

He cited UNRWA statistics that reiterate how “Gaza needs more than 600 aid trucks daily to meet the minimum needs of more than 2.4 million people”.

Al-Thawabta said Israel and its allies are “fully responsible for this worsening humanitarian catastrophe” and urged the UN and international community to take “serious and immediate action” to open the crossings and secure aid deliveries, the report added.

MNA

News ID 236763

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News