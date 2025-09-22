Israeli Zikim crossing closure part of systematic starvation

The Zikim crossing was closed on September 12, and no aid groups have been able to import supplies since, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ismail al-Thawabta stated, Al Jazeera reported.

Al-Thawabta called it part of a “systematic starvation engineering policy”, adding that Israel has also reduced aid passing through the Karem Abu Salem crossing, known to Israelis as Kerem Shalom, and al-Karara, known to Israelis as Kissufim, which Israel also closed for several days.

He cited UNRWA statistics that reiterate how “Gaza needs more than 600 aid trucks daily to meet the minimum needs of more than 2.4 million people”.

Al-Thawabta said Israel and its allies are “fully responsible for this worsening humanitarian catastrophe” and urged the UN and international community to take “serious and immediate action” to open the crossings and secure aid deliveries, the report added.

