Drones spotted flying over Gaza-bound aid flotilla 'Sumud'

“Drones have been repeatedly spotted flying over the ships of the Global Solidarity Fleet. This unusual level of drone activity is a cause for concern,” the committee said in a statement.

On Saturday, the committee confirmed that the fleet, composed of hundreds of participants and volunteers, had collectively set sail toward the Gaza Strip in what is described as the largest maritime action of its kind to date, according to Yemen Press Agency.

The “Global Solidarity Fleet” departed from the coast of Sicily on Friday, heading toward Gaza, which has been under continuous Israeli bombardment resulting in over 231,000 casualties, including both dead and wounded.

The fleet includes activists and prominent international figures, and consists of dozens of boats and ships coming from Tunisia, Italy, Greece, and other European countries, loaded with humanitarian aid, in addition to the participation of more than 30,000 people in the supporting events for its launch.

This marks the first time such a large number of ships has sailed collectively toward the Gaza Strip, where residents continue to live under a severe blockade.

