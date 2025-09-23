Spanish FM warns Israel against targeting Sumud Flotilla

According to Al-Mayadeen, the top Spanish diplomat stressed that any attack on the Sumud flotilla would constitute a violation of international law and freedom of expression, and would trigger a firm Spanish reaction.

He pointed out that part of the flotilla departed from Barcelona and described the mission as peaceful and humanitarian. Spain, he said, will extend full political support to all passengers on the ships that sailed from its ports.

The foreign minister also instructed Spain’s ambassador in Tunisia to investigate the recent drone strike targeting flotilla vessels in Tunisian waters.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Sumud Flotilla issued a statement warning of escalating Israeli threats against their mission.

