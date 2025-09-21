Palestinian statehood recognition by West cover for inaction

Mohamad Elmasry, a professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, said Western leaders are acting under pressure to “be seen doing something” while avoiding measures that would directly challenge Israel.

“This is their way of saying they did something without actually taking substantive action,” he told Al Jazeera.

Elmasry argued that Western powers could impose real costs on Israel by closing airspace, cutting economic and diplomatic ties, or pushing for a peacekeeping force and no-fly zone.

“There are all kinds of things they could do that would hurt Israel and force … the eventual end of the genocide,” he said.

He questioned why recognition is being treated as decisive when more than 140 countries have already recognized Palestine, with no effect on the ground.

“Israel has basically rendered the possibility of a Palestinian state completely impossible,” Elmasry added.

Britain’s deputy prime minister David Lammy acknowledged recognition would not create a Palestinian state “overnight,” framing it instead as a step to preserve a two-state solution.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to formally announce recognition, with Portugal also confirming its intention to follow.

Starmer had earlier tied recognition to Israel’s commitment to a ceasefire and negotiations — conditions Israel has ignored.

Reports suggest France, Canada and Malta may also move toward recognition in the coming days.

Meanwhile, global protests have intensified.

In Morocco’s port city of Tangier, thousands marched in solidarity with Gaza, waving Palestinian and Moroccan flags and chanting against Israel’s genocide.

In Mexico City, demonstrators also rallied in support of Palestine.

Activists highlighted the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international effort to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza, as the war has already killed at least 65,283 people and wounded 166,575 since October 2023, according to local authorities.

