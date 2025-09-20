Russia, China to propose new initiative on Iran nuclear issue

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, revealed a new joint initiative by Moscow and Beijing to address Iran’s nuclear issue.

Ulyanov told Al Mayadeen that Russia and China will soon present a joint initiative aimed at resolving the Iranian nuclear issue.

He also criticized the approach of European countries, saying that Europe’s actions have politicized the issue, weakened diplomatic efforts, and undermined the level of cooperation between the IAEA and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The remarks come as the UN Security Council prepares to vote on whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Britain, France, and Germany have pushed for the so-called snapback mechanism to be activated, accusing Iran of failing to honor its commitments. Under the JCPOA’s dispute resolution process, any party that claims non-compliance by Iran can seek the reinstatement of six earlier Security Council resolutions, adopted between 2006 and 2010. Iran argues that the Europeans cannot invoke the mechanism because they were the first to violate the deal, refusing to compensate for the US withdrawal in 2018. Tehran says it only reduced its nuclear commitments in response to that breach.

MNA/6594855