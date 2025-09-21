Iran knows well how to counter sanctions: MP

For years, comprehensive sanctions have been imposed against the country by the United States and European countries, and Iran knows very well how to counter the sanctions, he noted in an interview with Mehr news agency.

In reaction to the illegal move taken by three European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, to reinstate expired UN Security Council resolutions, Keshvari stated that the issue of the snapback mechanism is not a new issue.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Iran’s good interactions with countries like China and Russia, stating that strengthening relations with like-minded and non-hostile countries is a good opportunity to develop financial and diplomatic exchanges, which can have very positive effects on the country's economy, especially if the financial exchanges are carried out using the countries' national currencies.

Keshvari also emphasized the importance of fair nuclear negotiations, saying that Iran must enter into a fair atmosphere in negotiations with the European countries and other parties in line with securing its national interests.

On August 28, the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), notified the UN Security Council that they had invoked the so-called snapback mechanism, a 30-day process to restore all UN sanctions against Iran.

Iran rejected the illegitimate move by Britain, France, and Germany, given the US’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the European trio’s alignment with unlawful sanctions against Iran instead of fulfilling their own commitments.

On Friday, the UN Security Council held a meeting to review the draft resolution on extending the suspension of sanctions against Iran before the mechanism’s deadline expired, but failed to adopt the draft resolution that would give continued sanctions relief for Iran as per the JCPOA.

