Iran nuclear program to not be destroyed by bombs, sanctions

Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks during a speech addressed to reporters on Friday local time after a Security Council meeting.

Here is the full text of his statement:

Statement by

H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before UNSC Stakeout

(New York-19 September 2025)

The Security Council just voted on a resolution submitted by the President to continue the terminated sanctions on Iran. Today’s action was forced by the U.S., U.K., and France. It undermined the Council’s impartiality and credibility. Iran’s position is clear. Dialogue and diplomacy are essential to prevent escalation.

Resolution 2231 must expire as agreed.

The E3's attempt to reimpose sanctions is baseless, illegal, and unjustified.

Iran rejects and condemns the unlawful E3 notification. It bypassed the JCPOA dispute mechanism, has no legal foundation, and is null and void.

Those who failed to honor their commitments cannot now misuse Resolution 2231 to impose snapback sanctions.

This move is a political abuse of process. It was the U.S. that left the JCPOA. It was the E3 that failed its obligations. And it was Israel, backed by the U.S., that attacked Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities.

Instead of condemning aggression, the E3 defended it—and now they punish Iran. Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and under IAEA safeguards.

Iran has engaged constructively with the Agency. Europe misused these efforts to increase pressure.

The divided vote shows there is no consensus in the Council.

This decision weakens diplomacy and risks dangerous consequences for non-proliferation. Today’s action is hasty, unnecessary and unlawful. Iran recognizes no obligation to implement it. The responsibility for this grave consequence lies squarely with the US and E3 who fabricated allegations against Iran while enabling Israel’s criminal attack against safeguard facilities. This act with no consensus weakened the council and undermines diplomacy and jeopardize non-proliferation regime.

Iran’s nuclear program will not be destroyed by bombs, halted by sanctions, or diverted from its peaceful path.

The door for diplomacy is not closed, but Iran will choose with whom and on what issues it will engage.

Thank you.

MNA/IRN85943462