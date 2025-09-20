"This time you will regret it more severely"

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, issued a warning to Western countries in a message posted on his personal social media account.

Azizi stressed that if Western governments misuse Iran’s goodwill in the negotiations and continue their pressure, Iran’s response this time will be harsher and more decisive than before.

"We warn countries that abuse Iran's goodwill for 'dialogue' and close the doors of diplomacy to themselves: 'maximum pressure' never works, and this time they will regret it more than ever," he stressed.

The remarks come as the UN Security Council prepares to vote on whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Britain, France, and Germany have pushed for the so-called snapback mechanism to be activated, accusing Iran of failing to honor its commitments. Under the JCPOA’s dispute resolution process, any party that claims non-compliance by Iran can seek the reinstatement of six earlier Security Council resolutions, adopted between 2006 and 2010. Iran argues that the Europeans cannot invoke the mechanism because they were the first to violate the deal, refusing to compensate for the US withdrawal in 2018. Tehran says it only reduced its nuclear commitments in response to that breach.

