The Security Council held its meeting to review the draft resolution on extending the suspension of sanctions against Iran before the mechanism’s deadline expired, but failed to adopt the draft resolution that would give continued sanctions relief for Iran as per the JCPOA.

Here is a brief look at what happened at the session:

Voting results of Security Council members

Against: United States, United Kingdom, France, Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Panama, Sierra Leone, Somalia

In favor: China, Russia, Pakistan, Algeria

Abstentions: South Korea (Council President), Guyana

United States Position

The US representative at the Security Council claimed that America’s vote against the suspension of sanctions on Iran does not mean opposition to the political process.

The US representative asserted that President Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized America’s constant readiness for direct and scheduled talks with Iran.

He claimed that the international community must not accept Iran’s alleged insufficient efforts regarding its nuclear file.

China Position

China’s representative stated that Iran’s efforts should be acknowledged and the sanctions should be suspended for another period.

He continued that the focus should be on a political solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and on creating the necessary conditions for it.

The US must prepare the ground for negotiations with Iran, the Chinese envoy said.

Russia Position

Russia’s UN representative stressed that the countries that signed the nuclear deal with Iran have no right to reinstate UN sanctions against Tehran.

He added that the European trioka’s actions to restore sanctions against Iran lack legal standing.

He emphasized that European states are rejecting the path of diplomacy regarding Iran’s nuclear program. The return of sanctions against Iran has no legal legitimacy.

The Russian envoy also condemned the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran.

France Position

France’s representative claimed that today’s meeting allows for the implementation of the aforementioned resolution. Leveling absurd claims, he said that Iran has enriched uranium to 48 times the permitted level.

The French envoy falsely claimed that France and other European countries have fulfilled their legal commitments under the JCPOA and they remain committed to pursuing a political solution to Iran’s nuclear file.

United Kingdom Position

Britain’s representative argued that Resolution 2231 allows for the reimposition of sanctions against Iran, and the European trioka has taken legal steps to bring these sanctions back.

On August 28, the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), notified the UN Security Council that they had invoked the so-called snapback mechanism, a 30-day process to restore all UN sanctions against Iran.

Iran rejected the illegitimate move by Britain, France, and Germany, given the US’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the European trio’s alignment with unlawful sanctions against Iran instead of fulfilling their own commitments.

