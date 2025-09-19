Iran strongly slams E3 illegal move on snapback mechanism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a statement regarding the unlawful attempt by three European countries to reinstate terminated Security Council resolutions by misusing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dispute settlement mechanism and Resolution 2231.

The ministry said that the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns as illegal, unjustified, and provocative the action by the three European countries—France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—to misuse the JCPOA dispute settlement mechanism in order to reinstate the Security Council resolutions that were terminated in 2015 under Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA.

It added that the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, as an inseparable part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, endorsed the JCPOA in its annex, confirmed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, dispelled false allegations about the nature of Iran’s nuclear activities, and at the same time introduced stringent verification measures regarding it. Under Resolution 2231, all Security Council resolutions imposed against Iran from 2006 to 2009 were terminated, and it was stipulated that the Iranian nuclear issue would be removed from the Security Council’s agenda in September 2025.

The destructive attempt by the three European countries to reinstate the revoked Security Council resolutions comes at a time when Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities have been subjected to unlawful attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States, causing damage—attacks that have blatantly violated the UN Charter, endangered international peace and security, and severely undermined the foundations of the non-proliferation regime. Not only did the three European countries refuse to condemn these acts of aggression, but by misusing the JCPOA dispute settlement mechanism, they have also committed an additional unlawful act, the statement reads.

The statement further cited that these governments even disregarded the understanding reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on 9 September 2025 and ignored it despite the positive reception it received from the international community—while their main pretext for triggering the snapback was alleged non-cooperation between Iran and the Agency. Furthermore, they dismissed Iran’s reasonable proposal—which they themselves admitted was logical—on baseless grounds, since from the outset they had been pursuing their own excessive political ambitions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to keep the path of diplomacy and engagement open, but these countries, despite their claims, have so far demonstrated no independence and have consistently followed the unilateral and unlawful policies of the United States, the ministry underlined.

The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized that;

Today’s move by the three European countries at the UN Security Council session to advance the process of reinstating the revoked resolutions is illegal, unjustified, and provocative, and it gravely undermines ongoing diplomatic processes.

Full responsibility for the consequences of this action, should it result in the reinstatement of terminated Security Council resolutions against Iran, lies with the United States and the three European countries, who—by distorting realities and advancing baseless allegations—pressured some non-permanent members of the Security Council into aligning with them.

Today’s action to complete the process of reinstating Security Council sanctions was carried out without consensus and despite the serious opposition of several Council members, thereby further undermining the credibility of the Security Council while dealing a blow to diplomacy and to the non-proliferation regime.

Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is based on the will and determination of the Iranian people for scientific and technological progress and development, and the Iranian nation remains resolute on this path. While stressing its commitment to safeguarding its interests and rights—including through diplomacy—the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond proportionately to any unlawful measure.

The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on all responsible members of the international community to reject today’s illegal action by the three European countries in the Security Council and to refrain from granting it any legitimacy.

MNA/6594727