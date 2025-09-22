Snapback implementation to discredit Iran-IAEA deal: Araghchi

Foreign Minister Araghchi made the remarks upon his arrival in New York to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

"Today I will have several bilateral meetings and talks... We will also meet with Mr. [Rafael] Grossi to discuss the latest situation on Iran's nuclear program, the Iran-IAEA cooperation agreement, and the snapback process underway in the Security Council," he said.

He continued, "In a press conference after the agreement with the IAEA, I emphasized that if the snapback is eventually implemented, the agreement with the IAEA will be invalidated. The cooperation agreement with the IAEA was made in the post-aggression situation, and if the snapback is implemented, we will face new conditions. If the destructive action of the three European countries in the Security Council is ultimately implemented, Iran will react and we will again reach new conditions with the IAEA. Today, we will discuss the details of these matters."

"I will meet with the major European powers' foreign ministers, and this is a moment when the opposing sides must decide whether they choose the path of cooperation or confrontation," Araghchi further said.

Araghchi and the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, signed a new agreement for cooperation in Cairo mediated by Egypt recently. The agreement was about a new modality for inspections after the Israeli-USa aggression on Iranian nuclear facilities in June. Iranian parliament had suspended the previous safeguards agreement with the IAEA shortly after the aggression.

