  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2025, 7:10 PM

Pezeshkian, bin Salman hold meeting in Qatar

Pezeshkian, bin Salman hold meeting in Qatar

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Doha on Monday.

The meeting between the Iranian president and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince was held on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic summit which was held in Qatar on Monday to address last week’s Israeli attacks on Doha.

MNA

News ID 236505

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News