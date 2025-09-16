President Pezeshkian advocates for enhanced Iran-Lebanon ties

In a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, President Pezeshkian highlighted Iran's commitment to expanding cooperation and strengthening ties with Lebanon and other regional countries, grounded in mutual respect and win-win interactions.

Pezeshkian reiterated his long-standing goal of fostering unity and cohesion within Iran and among neighboring Muslim countries, a commitment he has maintained since his presidential campaign.

He also noted that Iran's approach to strengthening cooperation is rooted in religious teachings, advocating for a principle that encourages mutual respect: "What we wish for ourselves, we should wish for others as well." He expressed confidence that adhering to this principle would prevent issues in diplomatic relations.

Addressing the ongoing aggression of the Israeli regime against Muslim nations, Pezeshkian asserted that its actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for boundaries and human rights. The Iranian president lamented the silence of countries that claim to defend freedom and human rights, which not only ignore the violence in Gaza but also provide military and legal support to the Israeli regime.

For his part, President Aoun expressed his pleasure at meeting with Pezeshkian and affirmed Lebanon's desire for friendly relations based on mutual respect and interests with Iran. He expressed optimism about overcoming obstacles to further develop cooperation between the two nations.

Aoun also conveyed Lebanon's wishes for progress, prosperity, and peace for Iran, condemning the Israeli regime's aggression against the country.

He acknowledged that differing viewpoints among countries are natural but emphasized that through understanding and continuous collaboration, they can overcome any barriers to enhancing their friendly relations.

MNA/President.ir