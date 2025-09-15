Israeli belligerence crossed all red lines: Egypt’s president

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made the remarks at the OIC-Arab states summit in Doha on Monday to discuss the Israeli aggression on Qatar territory to target the Hamas movement's leadership.

Sisi said that the regime has crossed all red lines.

According to the Egypt's president, this “important summit convened at a critical moment where grave challenge faced by the entire region”.

According to Al Jazeera, he added that “Let me make it clear. This belligerence reflects clearly that Israeli practices have gone beyond diplomatic and military logic. They have crossed all red lines. We strongly condemn Israeli belligerence on Qatar.”

MNA