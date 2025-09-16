  1. Politics
Sep 16, 2025, 6:42 AM

Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss empowering Islamic nations

Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss empowering Islamic nations

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting in Doha, discussing empowering Islamic nations and developing bilateral cooperation at the regional and international levels.

During discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, President Pezeshkian stated that if Islamic countries stand united, the Israeli regime would not dare to attack any Muslim nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the growing relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia. 

The president emphasized that deepening cooperation between the two nations would benefit not only their interests but also those of other Muslim countries in the region.

Pezeshkian also said that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia at the regional and international levels.

The Saudi crown prince expressed his happiness with the improving relations among major Islamic countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. He stressed the importance of empowering Islamic nations to effectively defend their sovereignty and dignity against Israeli aggression.

Bin Salman also highlighted the urgent need for Islamic countries to collaborate in addressing the situation in Palestine and Gaza, stating that this region is in a special condition, and enhancing cooperation and unity among Islamic nations is not just an option; it is an essential necessity.

MNA/

News ID 236514

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News