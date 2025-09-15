US Secretary of State Rubio set to visit Qatar

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Occupied Al-Quds on Monday, nearly a week after the Israeli military launched an airstrike targeting Hamas negotiators in Qatar, incensing much of the Arab Middle East and upending talks to end the spiraling Gaza war.

After a two-day trip in Occupied Lands, Rubio is scheduled to visit Qatar on Tuesday, two government officials in the Middle East told The Washington Post.

The visit comes as Doha, the capital of Qatar, hosts the emergency summit of Arab and Islamic leaders to deliver a collective response to the recent Israeli aggression against Qatar.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are now in Doha to attend the OIC summit.

RHM/