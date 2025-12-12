Pezeshkian urges enhanced cooperation between Iran, Myanmar

President Pezeshkian and Prime Minister of Myanmar Nyo Saw discussed prospects for cooperation between their nations as they met on the sidelines of the International Forum of Peace and Trust scheduled for Friday in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Highlighting the historical background of Iran-Myanmar relations, including the trade relations of ancient Iranian merchants and the presence of Iranian people in Myanmar, President Pezeshkian stressed the importance of expanding collaboration between the two nations.

The president also noted Tehran's interest in increasing its ties with ASEAN member states, adding that Iran’s acceptance as a dialogue partner with the regional bloc could significantly boost cooperation with East Asian nations, including Myanmar.

Prime Minister Nyo Saw expressed satisfaction with the meeting and hailed diplomatic relations established between the two countries in 1968. He acknowledged the progress made since 2010 with the beginning of political consultations and the growing relationship between Iran and Myanmar.

He also emphasized the desire to expand cooperation, particularly in oil imports, oil extraction technology, and exports of products like leather and rubber. The facilitation of banking relations and cooperation between the central banks of both countries was also highlighted as crucial for enhancing trade.

Furthermore, the prime minister stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation, especially in opposing unilateral coercive measures, and expressed interest in increasing coordination with Iran.

He also mentioned the upcoming elections in Myanmar, scheduled for December, inviting Iran to participate as an observer along with 90 other countries.

MNA/President.ir