Iran in the past week: Key developments at home and abroad

In Iran, Friday marks the final day of the week — a natural point for reflecting on the major political, economic, and social events that shaped the country over the past seven days. This weekly roundup provides a concise overview of the key developments that defined Iran’s domestic landscape and its regional and international engagements.

Each section below is designed to be brief, sourced, and balanced — the essentials you need to understand what moved in Tehran and beyond over the past seven days.

President Pezeshkian's visit to Kazakhstan

President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Kazakhstan on Wednesday for an official visit.

In Kazakhstan, he met with the Kazakh president, attend a joint gathering of businesses from both countries, attended a high-level meeting between the two delegations, participated in the signing ceremony of cooperation documents and a joint press conference, and visited Kazakhstan’s University of Medical Sciences.

Senior officials of Iran and Kazakhstan signed and exchanged seven bilateral cooperation documents during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Astana, aiming to expand ties across various key sectors.

Araghchi's visit to Azerbaijan

During his recent visit to Baku this week, 2025, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held extensive and constructive meetings with high-rankig Azerbaijani officials, including President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

Tehran hosts 2nd Congress on Plasma Medicine

The 2nd Congress on Plasma Medicine was held at Tehran’s Shahid Rajaei Heart Hospital on Thursday with the participation of Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

The congress was held with the main topics including preclinical studies in medical plasma, clinical applications, new technologies, biomaterials and tissue engineering, simulation and design of devices, plasma active environments, disinfection, removal of microbes, and also safety regulations and standards.

In addition, the two-day congress featured panels on the use of plasma in wound healing, effect of plasma on microorganisms, plasma applications in cancer treatment, plasma under the microscope; safety, regulations, and standards, as well as a panel on plasma engineering and general applications.

Iran unveils new electronic warfare system "Sayad-4"

Iran has unveiled a new electronic warfare system known as Sayad-4 which as an air defense radar system built by Iranian female experts in the defense ministry.

The Iranian national TV (IRIB) aired a replica of the air defense system in an exhibition due to security reservations on Wednesday.

Iran-China-Saudi Arabia trilateral meeting in Tehran

A high-level trilateral meeting in Tehran brought together Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China this week in Tehran to follow up on the Beijing Agreement, highlighting efforts to advance diplomacy beyond traditional Western-led frameworks.

The session, chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi and attended by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al-Kharaji and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Miao Deyu, took place at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Tuesday.

The trio signed a joint statement outlining key commitments and areas of progress.

IRGC seizes fuel smuggling ship in Persian Gulf

The IRGC Navy, through surveillance and intelligence gathering, identified a vessel carrying smuggled fuel (diesel) with the Swaziland (Eswatini) flag, seized it with a court order, and transported it to the coast of Bushehr.

Tehran hosts 7th meeting of BRICS Working Group

The 7th Meeting of the BRICS Working Group on Research Infrastructures and Mega-Science Projects was held at Tehran’s Azadi Hotel on Monday.

7,000-year-old village discovered in Iran's Dehdasht

Archaeologists have discovered a 7,000-year-old prehistoric village beneath the historic city of Dehdasht, shedding new light on the region’s Neolithic past and early urban development.

Iran, Russia finalize 20 MoUs to enhance ‌Coop. in ITC field

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have finalized 20 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and also 5 contracts in the fields of communications and information technology (ICT).

