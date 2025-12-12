Iran slams US Navy’s seizure of Venezuelan oil tanker

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the US action as a blatant violation of international law and a “clear case of armed robbery at sea.”

He criticized the seizure of a commercial vessel belonging to another country, emphasizing that it demonstrates a blatant disregard for global maritime security and international shipping regulations.

Baghaei further stressed that citing US domestic laws or illegal sanctions to justify the intervention cannot alter the unlawful and criminal nature of the act. He warned that the continuation of such coercive behavior poses serious risks to international peace, security, and global trade.

The spokesperson urged all nations and competent international authorities to oppose these illegal actions and hold the United States accountable for its violation of established international norms.

MNA