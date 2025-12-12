Iran, Pakistan’s FMs hold talks on ties, regional issues

On the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Summit in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Friday, Araghchi met and held talks with Ishaq Dar on significant bilateral issues.

Following this meeting, in a post on his X account, Ishaq Dar said, “Had a constructive meeting with my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, today on the sidelines of the International Conference on Peace & Trust in Ashgabat.”

He added, “We discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments. We agreed to further deepen collaboration in trade, connectivity, & people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed our commitment to working together for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.”

MNA/IRNA