Iran, Azerbaijan committed to building shared, secure future

During his recent visit to Baku on December 6–7, 2025, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held extensive and constructive meetings with high-rankig Azerbaijani officials, including President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

In a post on Instagram, Araghchi highlighted that Iran-Azerbaijan relations extend beyond geographic proximity, reflecting deep historical, cultural, and civilizational ties rooted in the longstanding connections between communities on both sides of the Aras River.

“These relations today are expanding across economic, transit, political, cultural, and humanitarian domains,” Araghchi noted. “Both countries are determined to elevate their cooperation to a strategic level, relying on this shared foundation.”

In all discussions, the officials emphasized the necessity of maintaining stability and security in the South Caucasus as a prerequisite for the progress and prosperity of all regional states. They stressed that no third party should be allowed to negatively influence the constructive relations between Tehran and Baku.

Araghchi concluded, “Iran and Azerbaijan are committed to building a shared, secure, and honorable future grounded in mutual respect.”

