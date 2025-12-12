  1. World
Dec 12, 2025, 9:32 AM

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Japan

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 hit Japan’s northeastern region on Friday, after which a tsunami advisory was issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori prefecture at 11:44 a.m. local time (02:44 GMT) at a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles), reports JMA.

Damage and injuries weren't immediately clear. Friday's quake followed a 7.5 magnitude eart

